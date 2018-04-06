Lifeboat launched

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched this morning to a report of an empty inflated lifejacket reported as being three miles south-east of Rattray Head.

As the lifeboat made its way to the scene a fishing boat reported to the coastguard that it had lost such a lifejacket on Thursday night. The

lifeboat was then stood down at 11.15 am, and returned to its berth at 11.40am.

The sea conditions were 1.5 to 2 M swell, and wind was SE 14 – 24 Knots. Visibility was good.

Peterhead Lifeboat is always interested to hear from anyone wishing to help save lives at sea by joining the fund raising team, or the crew. If you think you have some spare time to help raise funds to save lives at sea, or you have what it takes to be a member of the lifeboat crew, then please contact us at Peterhead lifeboat station on 01779 473331