Lifeboat called out to assist vessel

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out this afternoon to a report of a vessel which may have been in distress.

The lifeboat was requested to launch by the UK Coastguard at 2.15pm after the report stated that the vessel may have been in distress circling between the Skerrie rock and Boddam Harbour.

As the lifeboat made its way to the scene, a fishing boat reported to the coastguard that it had been carrying out sea trials in the area.

After the lifeboat confirmed that no other vessel was in the area after a short search, it was stood down and returned to its berth at 3pm.

The call will be logged as a false alarm with good intent.