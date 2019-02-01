Liberal Democrats choose new candidate

The local Liberal Democrats have selected their next candidate for the Westminster seat of Banff and Buchan.

The party has chosen Galen Milne following the result of a postal ballot of members.

The announcement was made at the party’s Burns Supper held in Strichen on Thursday, January 24.

Galen has fought the seat before.

He hails from Deeside, has worked at the Rowett Institute, and currently runs his own agricultural-related business.

The local party is delighted to have him as their candidate again.

A spokesperson for the party said: “He knows the constituency well, he knows his stuff, and is good on the doorstep.”

As is well known, the Liberal Democrats campaigned for Remain and have not changed their minds.

The local party arranged to have prospective parliamentary candidates in place ahead of any potential General Elections.