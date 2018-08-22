Liam on a Mission to complete ultra marathon

A local fisherman is in his final week of training for this Saturday’s Speyside Way Ultra Marathon.

Big-hearted Liam Sammon of the Atlantic Challenge is taking on the challenging 37-mile course in aid of the Mission.

Liam, who first went to sea when he was just 15, has enjoyed the services of Missions across Scotland and knows only too well of the vital work they undertake.

Having been in training for the marathon since March, Liam told us: “I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local folk.

"I set a £500 target on my Just Giving page and within a week it had smashed that.

"We’re currently sitting at £875 plus another £400 in online donations, but it would be great if we can get even more support for this great cause.”

Liam will be cheered on during Saturday’s marathon by wife Jaclyn and teenage daughters Eloise and Alyssa.

You can donate to Liam’s cause at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-sammon