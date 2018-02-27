Lego replica of prison set to go on display

Peterhead Prison Museum will soon have a new addition to its attractions – a large scale Lego replica of the prison.

It has been built by Peterhead Lego fanatic Christine Aird over a three month period using around 3,000 bricks, some of which were sourced from different parts of the world.

Christine has kindly donated the build to the museum after her creations were seen at a Tartan Lego User Group (LUG) event in the former prison last year.

The build is going on permanent display within the museum to allow it to be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

The Lego model was completed from a couple of photographs and Christine’s memory.

Christine said: “I would like to thank Alex Geddes and his team for this opportunity of building and displaying one of my creations and hope all visitors in the future will enjoy looking at the detail within!”

Alex Geddes, facilities coordinator at the museum said: “This is an amazing build and we can’t thank Christine enough for this wonderful donation.

“The museum tries to diversify at times to make sure we have something for all ages and tastes and Lego exhibitions are a major part of that at various times throughout the season.

“We hope all visitors will be able to enjoy the build and look forward to seeing it in place on Thursday, March 1.”

The Peterhead Prison Museum is also hosting ‘Brickmania’ - a Lego Show by members of the Tartan LUG on Saturday, July 21 which is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.