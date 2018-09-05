Last Super Saturday of the summer

The final Super Saturday of the summer is almost upon us and it’s shaping up to be a cracker.

The Taste of Scotland-themed event this Saturday, September 8 will conclude a busy few months of events in Fraserburgh town centre.

There’s a trio of Scottish entertainment going on to tie in with the theme this time around with a second visit of the year by the Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band who will open the day at 10am with the first of two half hour performances of the morning. Representatives of the band will also be helping to man the Saturday Shack on Saturday morning and there’s a chance for local bairns and adults to have a try and see session with some of the pipes and drums.

There will also be a display of Highland Dancing by members of the Anne Buchan Dance School at 1pm.

And of course, for the bairns, there will be two free one hour shows of Artie’s Tartan Tales inside the Auld Kirk at 1pm and 2.30pm.

Entry is by ticket only, which can be picked up at the Saturday Shack throughout the day. There will be a strict one ticket per person entry to the shows and with 150 tickets only for each show it’s quite possibly to be the hottest ticket in town.

And if that wasn’t enough there will also be a one hour performance by singing duo Killer Heels in Saltoun Square from 1pm.

Super Saturday co-ordinator Alison Noble added: “Another highlight will be the attendance of two of Jenny’s Donkeys from 11am. Jenny’s Donkeys, which are based in the North-east, are proud to be Scotland’s only string of fully-licensed professional riding donkeys.”

Elsewhere, Ainsley Dyga will be doing face painting accompanied by representatives of the 1st Fraserburgh Girls’ Brigade from Fraserburgh West Kirk.

Finally, to support the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan, Super Saturdays will be hosting a coffee morning at the tasting Gazebo for visitors thanks to the support of local businesses and of course Fraserburgh Rotary Club.

To get a fly cup and a piece, will cost just £2 with all the proceeds going to the Fraserburgh branch of the Macmillan Fundraising Group.

