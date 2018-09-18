Last chance to use evening recycling facilities

Aberdeenshire residents are being urged to take advantage of later closing time of some Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

Many sites are currently open until 8pm on Tuesday evenings, allowing residents to recycle their materials later than usual. Tuesday, September 25 will be the final evening where HWRCs will be open late on a Tuesday evening.

Most HWRCs will remain operating until 5pm on the weekends, allowing residents to responsibly dispose of their waste.

Seasonal garden waste facilities will remain available until Saturday, November 3. Residents are actively encouraged to recycle their garden waste at either a HWRC or at a seasonal garden waste collection point rather than putting their cuttings in their landfill bin.

More than 200 glass recycling points are also available throughout Aberdeenshire, many are located within supermarket car parks, residents can dispose of their glass where they purchase the material in the first instance.

Aberdeenshire council conducted a waste analysis in early 2018 which discovered the recycling rate could be 70% using current services, however the recycling rate is 43.5%.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Roads, Landscape and Waste Services, Philip McKay, said: “As the nights draw in, our summer late night opening stops. Many of our centres will still be open 7 days a week until 5pm. These sites allow residents to recycle a wide range of materials that would not be picked up through the kerbside collection service.”

