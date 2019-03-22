Knights Templars raise cash for charity

The masonic order of Knights Templars has raised funds for two local charities thanks to the support of its members.

The District Grand Prior of the District Grand Priory of Aberdeen, Banff & Kincardine recently presented donations to CLAN Cancer Support and the Anchor Unit following a fundraising boxing night held in Aberdeen last month.

Each organisation was presented with £4,500 from Rt Em Fr Alister Burgess, District Grand Prior of the District Grand Priory of Aberdeen, Banff and Kincardine, at their AGM held in Peterhead recently.

R. Em Fr Alister said: “The District Grant Priory of Aberdeen, Banff & Kincardine consider it a privilege and pleasure to have raised funds to donate to two very deserving local charities, CLAN and the Anchor Unit.

“We wish both charities every success for the future and have no doubt the donations will be put to good use in a positive manner by both charities.”

Receiving the cheque on behalf of CLAN Cancer Support was Angie Howarth, CLAN’s area services coordinator, North Aberdeenshire, and Stuart Cochrane, CLAN Cancer Support vice-chair.

Angie said: “CLAN Cancer Support is extremely lucky to have the support and backing of many local groups and organisations throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this donation which will help to ensure we can continue to support people affected by a cancer diagnosis in the heart of communities throughout the north-east.”