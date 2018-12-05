Just how would you spend £20k in Peterhead?

Peterhead folk are being asked to suggest ideas on how £20,000 can be spent on local improvements in the town.

Peterhead Decides is a Community Choices progress which is being overseen by a local organising group that is keen to involve the community in local decision-making.

To support the project a total of £20,000 has been made available by Aberdeenshire Council for landscape and road improvements in 2019.

And the group is now looking for folk to give their ideas as to how best to spend the money in the town.

Peterhead Decides is now open for any local community, voluntary or non-profit organisation or local residents to give their suggestions.

Suggestions must relate to landscape or road maintenance and should not involve ongoing costs.

Examples include the installation of public seating, the creation of green spaces, minor path improvements or maintenance of community features.

Suggestions can be submitted up until Monday, January 14, 2019.

The ideas will then be further developed before the Peterhead community is asked to decide which proposals they believe will make the biggest difference.

Chair of Peterhead Community Council, Lisa Buchan, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the people who live here to decide directly how funds are spent locally and will hopefully encourage some new and exciting ideas which will improve the local area.

“Ideas can be large or small, and all suggestions are welcome as long as they will improve the physical appearance or environment of Peterhead, cost under £20,000, and be able to be delivered by the end of 2019.”

Application forms can be collected from Peterhead Community Centre, Peterhead Library or are available by contacting communitychoices@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or by calling 01467 538029.

So get your thinking caps on folks!