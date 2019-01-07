Junior Arts Society to hold show auditions

The north east's talented teenagers are invited to showcase their singing, dancing and acting skills to earn a place in the latest summer show by the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS).

Following on from the hugely successful Sister Act, FJAS is bringing the 2006 Disney channel hit movie, High School Musical, to life on stage this year.

The fun and energetic musical will feature songs such as “We’re All In This Together” and “Breaking Free”.

The show will run at Fraserburgh's Dalrymple Hall & Arts Centre in June.

Producer Stephen Summers said: “There is so much talent in Fraserburgh and the surrounding areas and I don’t want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to audition.

"We had such a great time working with adults on Sister Act last year and I can’t wait to give the kids a chance to shine this year.

"The songs are so catchy and I guarantee audiences will want to join in cheering on the ‘Wildcats’. I am working alongside Matthew Rose, Katrina Clark and Eirinn Taylor who are all extremely enthusiastic and will give it their all to give our loyal audiences another fantastic show."

Auditions for the show will take place on Sunday, January 13 at 12pm in the Dalrymple Hall & Arts Centre.

Those wishing to audition must be aged P6-S6.

Prior to the auditions an information evening will be held at the Dalrymple Hall on Tuesday, January 8, from 7.30pm.

This will give potential performers a chance to find out more about the show, the rehearsal process and go over audition material.

All audition material can be found on the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society Facebook page.

The show will run from June 25 to 29 and rehearsals will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.