Jake donates book cash to charity

A young Peterhead author has donated £5,000 to Aberdeen’s neo-natal unit.

Jake Buchan raised the magnificent amount by selling copies of his book ‘Through the Ages’.

Jake is delighted to have sold more than 500 books.

The teenager went along to the unit recently to present the money to head of fundraising at Friends of the Special Nursery, Katie Waters (pictured above).

Jake said: “I am absolutely delighted with the amount raised.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to my family, friends and carers, and especially local businesses for their donations.

“I’d also like to thank those who bought a copy of my book.”

The money will be spent on purchasing breast pumps, feeding chairs and muslin cloths.