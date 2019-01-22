Isobel invites the over 50s to ‘Just Sing’

A well-known Blue Toon singer is set to exercise her vocal chords in a special project close to her heart.

Isobel Jamieson retired from public singing a few years ago, but is now keen to use her talent for the benefit of others.

Isobel plans to set up a ‘Just Sing’ group for those over 50 who love to have a sing-song.

She told us: “With the winter upon us I find it difficult to sit around the house doing nothing but watching telly, so I thought I could establish this group to get those who are alone, or indeed just like a get-together, to come along to Just Sing and enjoy a good old sing-a-long.”

Peterhead Football Club has generously donated the use of its bar every Monday from 2.30pm to 4pm and all aged 50-plus are welcome.

Isobel is keen to gauge interest and get an idea of numbers. If interested in attending call 01779 871322.