Isabelle praised at Holyrood

Fundraising work by a Maud youngster has been marked in the Scottish Parliament.

Isabelle Curno’s commitment to fundraising for Cancer Research in memory of her late grandad was marked with a motion by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

The eight-year-old has now raised a total of £1,725 and recently won Maud School’s Citizenship Trophy for the second year.

However the fundraising hasn’t stopped for Isabelle, she is busy trying to organise a table at the Maud Village Christmas Fair and is looking after a neighbours cat to raise more money.