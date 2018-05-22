Isabelle continues her fundraising efforts

A Maud youngster has raised over £1,500 for charity in memory of her late grandad.

Last year Isabelle Curno, 8, took part in a step count challenge and had a stall at Maud Primary School’s coffee evening to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Since then she has held two car boot sales, saved up her pocket money, sold items on eBay, asked for less presents at Christmas and her birthday and asked for money to be donated to charity.

She also took part in a Race for Life and recently had another stall at this year’s Maud School coffee evening where she raised another £115.70 to be split between the school’s IT fund and Charlie House.

Since last February she has raised £1645.70 in total and she is determined to continue fundraising anyway she can.

Isabelle is pictured above with her sister Elinor and friend Hannah.