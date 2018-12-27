Improvements for busy town centre lane

A popular lane connecting a main Peterhead thoroughfare and car park has been resurfaced and lit.

The footpath linking Queen Street and the Prince Street car park had been in a state of disrepair with no lighting for many years making it particularly treacherous during the evenings.

Rediscover Peterhead has teamed up with Aberdeenshire Council to cover the costs of improvements for the benefit of lane users.

Rediscover Peterhead manager Iain Sutherland said: “We felt it was important to improve the condition of the lane and to have lighting installed as a matter of urgency.

“The project cost £6,400 and that was split evenly between ourselves and the council through its regeneration funds. The work was undertaken by the council and it has also erected and will maintain the street light.

“This is a big improvement for people using this lane - particuarly during the evening. It will enable shoppers and business staff to walk through safely on the newer surface.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council to drive on footfall in Queen Street and to improve both the daytime and night-time economy of the town.”

Councillor Norman Smith, said: “We have been delighted to support Rediscover Peterhead in this small but important project to improve conditions for shoppers in the town. The regeneration plan for Peterhead is about facilitating community and business groups to do their best for the town and it’s community.”