Impressive Peterhead haul marks launch of new Beach Clean initiative

A recent beach clean at Peterhead's Sandford Bay marked the official launch of a regional initiative.

The 'Turning the Plastic Tide' event was a great success with strong support from local folk who managed to remove an impressive 2.68 tonnes of marine litter from the beach in just three hours.

Some 44 volunteers including a team from Peterhead Sea Cadets were supported by an array of heavy-lifting machinery, provided by Aberdeenshire Council.

Volunteers reported masses of plastics, with some areas of the beach estimated to contain 1,000 pieces per square metre.

The find of the day was a 6-inch bubble bath container in the shape of Yogi Bear which is believed to have dated back to the early 1960s.

Larger items included sections of thick rope and netting which had been tangled and submerged in the sand.

Project coordinator Crawford Paris was delighted with the sheer determination of the volunteers and the overall triumph of the event.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the number of people who came along and contributed o the clean up," he said.

"The volunteers were cleaning at an impressive rate, quickly creatin a heap of bags full of litter. It really was inspiring to see the energy and, in particular, the passion of the younger participants involved.”

“Having the additional grunt of the machinery made all the difference as heavier items have proved difficult to remove in the past.”

Turning the Plastic Tide is a project run by the East Grampian Coastal Partnership and is supported by the European Maritime Fisheries Fund, Peterhead Port Authority, Vattenfall, Shell UK, Angus Council, Scottish Fishermans Trust and Aberdeen Fish Producers Organisation

This is the type of support that Turning the Plastic Tide aims to provide to communities in the North-east of Scotland facing beach litter problems, with plans to hold a great number of beach cleans and educational talks across the region over the two-year duration of the project.

“I am excited to be working with a community who are becoming empowered to care for their beaches and I am looking forward to collaborating with other groups and individuals helping to manage the places that are special to them.”

For more information and to get involved in future beach cleans, visit egcp.org.uk or go to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and search for “Turning the Plastic Tide”.