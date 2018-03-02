Iconic Triumph motorbike up for grabs in Peterhead

A new initiative to put hope within reach of hurting men and women will visit Peterhead next week.

A Prize Draw is being organised to support the work of Teen Challenge North East Scotland; a charity which helps people to turn their lives around from drug and alcohol addictions.

A team will be in Morrisons Peterhead on Tuesday, March 6, between 10am-2pm with the main prize, a Triumph Bonneville, and to give more information to shoppers on how they could win the bike.

The team will be directing people to the homepage of www.tcns.org.uk where tickets can be purchased for £5.

The Triumph has been part-sponsored by Shirlaws of Aberdeen and the draw will be made at the motorcycle dealer’s showroom on the city’s Crown Street on Saturday, July 21.

Proceeds from the draw will be used to help Teen Challenge North East Scotland in its work to support men and women to find freedom from their life-controlling issues.

The organisation runs two residential centres; a men’s facility, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, and women’s recovery home, Benaiah, near Mintlaw.

Both centres are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Gordon Cruden, Area Manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, said: “We’re excited to be visiting Morrisons Peterhead to speak to people and let them know how they can have the opportunity to win a brand new motorbike, while helping men and women break free from addictions.

“We’ll also chat to hurting people, letting them know that freedom is on offer and no matter how broken a life may appear, it can be fixed.

“The Prize Draw itself presents a great opportunity. For a ticket costing just £5, the winner is going to ride off with a Triumph bike, while helping to change lives.”

“For us, the Prize Draw will also assist us in our continued fundraising aims. In recent years, charities across the length and breadth of the UK have felt the impact of austerity measures and we’re no different. It’s vital that we find income streams to continue to help people to turn their lives around.

“We’re particularly pleased to be visiting Peterhead. The town has been very supportive of our work and we’d encourage anyone interested in hearing more and buying a ticket to pop down to Morrisons to see us.”

Manager of Shirlaws of Aberdeen, Craig Shirlaw, added: “As soon as we were approached about this project we wanted to get on board to help out as it’s such a great cause.

"Being a local family business we care a lot about our community. This is a particularly special year for us as we celebrate our 90th anniversary– and we’re extremely pleased that, as part of reaching this milestone, we can give back to our community.”

For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland, please visit www.tcns.org.uk.