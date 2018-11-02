Hywind STEM Hub to inspire Toon pupils

Peterhead pupils will be encouraged and inspired to take up careers in the renewable energy sector thanks to a new Hywind STEM Hub facility.

The new Hub, located at Peterhead Academy, was officially opened on Thursday, November 1.

The space at Peterhead Academy before it was transformed into the Hywind STEM Hub

Hywind Scotland partners Equinor and Masdar have collaborated with Aberdeenshire Council to create the Hub classroom which includes state-of-the-art, interactive renewables technology in a refurbished workshop and exhibition space.

The Hub is a focal point for partnership activities more than 1,000 pupils from both primary and secondary schools are given the opportunity to participate in workshops over the next four years.

The energy-themed workshop programme includes input from Aberdeen Science Museum and TechFest, and aims to harness pupils’ interest in science, technology, engineering and maths.

It is hoped the project will improve educational attainment and support local young people to achieve their full potential while supporting a vibrant local economy. Partners are particularly keen to increase the number of students engaging in STEM activities and taking up careers in STEM-related areas in Peterhead.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Councillor Bill Howatson said: “Encouraging young people to build their careers using science, technology, engineering and maths is vital to the local economy as we strive to support a growing renewable energy sector.”

Halvor Hoen Hersleth, plant manager for Hywind Scotland said: “The Hub creates a link between the world’s first floating windfarm and the local community in Peterhead. Now, one year since first power, we are proud to launch this collaborative initiative that seeks to inspire young people’s interest in STEM subjects and make a lasting contribution to the community.”

As part of the project, primary school teachers from across Peterhead will be offered specialist sessions to increase their knowledge and expertise in delivering STEM as part of the Curriculum for Excellence.

It will also deliver a community programme with the Prince’s Trust groups within Peterhead Academy. Community days will target families and provide an opportunity for Equinor and local businesses to educate the community in the STEM used in the design and construction of the windfarm off the coast of Peterhead.