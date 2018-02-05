Hywind donation to RNLI

Energy company Statoil and its partners Masdar, have donated £60,000 to the RNLI following the development of Hywind Scotland.

The donation will be used by the RNLI to support the annual running costs of the Peterhead Lifeboat.

The generous donation from Statoil and Masdar was confirmed by Stakeholder and Environmental Lead, Hannah Mary Goodland, and Plant Manager Halvor Hoen Hersleth, on a recent visit to meet the volunteer lifeboat crew at RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat Station.

RNLI Lifesaving Manager for Scotland, Jacob Davies, said: “We’re hugely grateful to Statoil and Masdar for such a generous donation. Without any government funding, the RNLI is entirely dependent on the generosity of the public and organisations like Statoil and Masdar.

“This money will be used to pay for the training and equipment that our dedicated volunteers rely on so they can go to sea and help others in their time of need.”

Halvor Hoen Hersleth of Statoil added: “Safe operations have been our highest priority throughout 40+ years of offshore activities in the North Sea.

“We are depending on collaboration with authorities, industries and organizations like RNLI. Statoil is grateful for the RNLI efforts that contributes to the safety of all at sea.”

In 2016 Peterhead lifeboat rescued 13 people and crew spent nearly 900 hours at sea.