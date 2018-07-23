Hundreds turn out for crowning of Buchan Queen

Hundreds of folk headed down to Drummers Corner for the crowning of this year’s Buchan Queen, Natasha Clueit, and her princesses Rhiannah Slamaker and Rachel Calder.

Despite some drizzle, the rain held off for the ceremony which this year was conducted by local author Estelle Maskame.

Prior to the crowning, there was a full programme of entertainment for all the family, kicked off by Andrew Main who was followed by The Little Belly Dancers and students from the Lawrence Dance Academy.

The Trybe also performed, followed by singer Catriona Molver before Theatre Modo kept the crowd entertained.

Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band added a traditional touch to the proceedings.

The Brickmania Lego event was held at Peterhead Prison Museum, while a strawberry tea took place at the OAP club in Windmill Street.