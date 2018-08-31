Host of events at OAP club

Peterhead OAP Club will be opening again after the summer break on Tuesday, September 11.

The club is looking forward to seeing old and new members alike to participate in the many activities on offer this season.

Starting on September 11 and thereafter weekly at 2pm will be a ceilidh and social dancing. There will be evening’s entertainment on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7pm starting on September 12. Line-dancing will be fortnightly at 2pm commencing Thursday, September 20.

Whist also begins at on Thursday, September 20 at 7pm and thereafter on the third Thursday of the month.

Tuesday, September 25 sees the start of bingo at 7pm and on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Each week on a Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 2pm there will be indoor bowling - starting date has yet to be confirmed.