Hope for future of Longhaven School

A glimmer of hope has emerged over the future of Longhaven School.

Aberdeenshire Council has advertised the vacant headteacher position and will be interviewing shortly.

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s new director of education and children’s services, said: “It is due to take place shortly after the new session starts. I am hopeful that an appointment will be made just after the recruitment process has concluded.

“The council has endeavoured to keep parents affected by the school’s closure fully informed of developments at all times and we will continue to do so until a conclusion is reached.”

Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Stephen Smith said: “I’m pleased that an interview process is now underway.

"However, as the pupils from Longhaven School are now attending other schools, it may be a difficult decision for them to be uprooted again and return.

"Longhaven School has previously been a popular choice for ‘out-of-zone’ pupils and it may be that there will be a new intake of children from parents who recognise the benefits of being taught in a smaller school.”