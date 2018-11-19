Honorary role for Peterhead firm chairman

The chairman of a Peterhead-based firm has been appointed an Honorary Professor for the University of Dundee.

Stanley Morrice is chairman of Strachans Limited, based in Windmill Street, the UK’s leading offshore industry food and drink supplier.

Now, Fraserburgh-born Mr Morrice (55) is looking forward to passing on his 30-plus years of experience at the forefront of Scotland’s retail and wholsesale sectors to students at the university’s School of Business.

He said: “I’ve been lucky that right through my career, I’ve had mentors or people who have inspired me and driven me on.

“Now I want to give something back and help University of Dundee’s business students to be the best they can be.

“It’s a huge honour for me to be appointed as Honorary Professor. I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to help the next great generation and feel humbled.”

Mr Morrice joined Strachans - part of the world’s largest ship supplier, Wrist - as managing director in January 2013 before recently being appointed chairman.

Strachans supplies most of the UK’s rigs and platforms from its three depots in Peterhead, Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth.

Amazingly, dad-of-two Mr Morrice only fell into the food retail and wholesale world when he was forced to abandon his dreams of becoming a fisherman after a car crash that left medics battling to save his sight.

The former Scottish Enteprise Grampian vice-chair, explained: My family were involved in the fishing industry so that was the goal up until I had the car accident, aged 14, almost exactly 40 years ago.

“I was actually assigned to get an eye removed but by the time I got down to theatre, the doctors were able to save it.

“I needed a lot of plastic surgery done to my face, eye, ear and the top of my head.

“It really did put a stop to my plans to get out on the boats, because I was really quite unwell for a long period of time.

“The accident triggered me staying on at school for a fifth year, which I never intended doing. I took a summer job with a local retailer and the rest is history.”

Mr Morrice, who made his mark at Aberdeen-based convenience store chain Abernees Foods, added: “ I can’t wait to help shape the business stars of the future in his new University of Dundee role.

He added: “A big part of what I’ll be helping students with is strategy and on building business relationships and selling yourself.”

