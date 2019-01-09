Homes plan for former Boddam church

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to transform a former Boddam church into two houses.

Applicant John Rafferty wants to create the homes within the Trinity Parish Church on Manse Terrace.

The C-listed property has not been used as a place of worship by the Church of Scotland for several years and was put up for sale last year.

Plans submitted by agents McAdam Design (Scotland) Ltd show the proposed creation of a two-bedroomed property in the church building which would feature a cinema room and a mezzanine level above the main living accommodation.

A separate one-bedroomed house would be located in the adjoining hall.

Neither Scottish Water nor SSE have objected to the plans, however Aberdeenshire Council’s archeology team wants a Level 1 Standing Buildings Survey undertaken to ensure that a historic record of the building is made for inclusion in the National Record of the Historic Environment and in the local Sites and Monuments Record.