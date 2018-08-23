Home builder invests in new Buchan headquarters

North-east housebuilder Claymore Homes has invested £600,000 in new headquarters in the heart of Buchan.

Established in 2007, Claymore has built its 416m2 premises in Mintlaw’s Aden Business Park in a move aimed at ensuring the future growth of the business.

The company has a number of housing developments including those in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Pitmedden, Cairnbulg and Cruden Bay.

It has constructed its single-story, carbon-neutral and environmentally-friendly office in order to accommodate a recent expansion in staff numbers as a result of increased sales.Com

pany director, Peter Cowie said: “Our new headquarters is ideally situated as it’s central to all our current developments and also provides us with a great platform from which to grow our business across Aberdeenshire and beyond.

“Our sales have increased year on year since we set up more than ten years ago due to a client base interested in well-designed, high quality homes, which also offer great value for money.

“As a result we outgrew our previous headquarters and had been looking to move for some time.

“Our new building will also facilitate the employment of more people locally, which in turn will mean we can take on more developments.

He added: “We’re known for our bespoke homes and tailor-made housing solutions and are looking forward to continuing to build in the areas in which we already have a presence, while also expanding the business further afield with more developments already in the pipeline.”

Claymore Homes currently has a staff of 80 and a contractor pool of 70. For further information about the company and its developments please visit the website at www.claymorehomes.co.uk