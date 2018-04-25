Holiday let plans for Forester’s Cottage

Councillors have agreed to seek funding to give an historic building at Aden Country Park near Mintlaw a new lease of life.

Aberdeenshire Council is working on ambitious plans to refurbish the former Forester’s Cottage and operate the facility as an all-year round holiday let via a lease or management agreement with the Buchan Development Initiative alongside the existing caravan park and glamping pods.

When it met last week, the Buchan Area Committee agreed an application be made to the LEADER fund for £135,000 and match funding applications to other bodies to deliver the £230,000 project.

The council’s business services director, Ritchie Johnson, told councillors that a bid was submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund back in February for funding support for the restoration and development of Aden Country Park.

That submission was approved by the Buchan Area Committee and the Aden Working Group agreed that the restoration of Forester’s Cottage was a key project for the park and that by bringing the cottage back into use it could generate an income stream as well as restoring part of the built heritage.

Mr Johnson stated: “It is therefore proposed to submit a LEADER funding application for this purpose. As part of the Aden Project, a business analyses was undertaken around the up-take of letting accommodation in the area and this has highlighted a shortfall of short-term holiday lets. Figures show that over 8,000 people used the caravan park over the summer with an additional 1,000 using the recently-opened glamping pods.

“The project will deliver a fully-restored cottage providing accommodation comprising two double bedrooms, one single bedroom, living room and kitchen.”

The garden area will be landscaped and fenced, withthe sheltered and quiet location of the cottage being an added attraction for any family who requires a peaceful environment for a child or children with special needs.