Helping hand for house-hunters in Peterhead

First time buyers can get all the expert advice they need to make a move to a brand-new home in Peterhead, thanks to Muir Homes’ First Time Buyers Weekend.

The event at Sovereign Gate, Peterhead on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 September, will allow prospective buyers to take advantage of expert advice from the Muir Homes sales team, independent financial advisors and estate agents who can answer questions about mortgages, credit scores and the Scottish Government’s Help to Buy scheme, which allows purchasers to own a home with only a 5% deposit.

Sovereign Gate features a superb selection of two-bedroom terraced and linked semi-detached homes and cottage apartments, three-bedroom semi-detached homes and four-bedroom detached homes, all of which feature stylish kitchens and bathrooms with high-quality white sanitary ware and premium ceramic wall tiles.

With prices starting from £130,000, many of the homes at Sovereign Gate are eligible for the Government-backed Help to Buy (Scotland) scheme.

Ash Sheikh, Sales and Marketing Director for Muir Homes said: “Our First Time Buyers weekend is designed to give those who are new to the property market all the tools they need to make buying a new home at Sovereign Gate as easy as possible. The independent financial advisers on hand can help take the stress out of the process by offering expert advice with Help to Buy eligibility, mortgages and affordability.

“Because so many of the homes at Sovereign Gate are eligible for Help to Buy, this really is the ideal development for first time buyers to get their foot on the property ladder. As many of our three-bedroom homes are priced under £200,000, it’s also perfect for families looking for a home that still qualifies for the scheme.”