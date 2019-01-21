Help Peterhead Relay reach £2m goal

Organisers of the annual Peterhead Relay for Life are inviting teams and survivors to sign up to this year’s event.

The popular fundraiser will return to Lord Catto Park on the weekend of July 6 and 7.

In the lead up to the event, and during the 24-hour fundraiser, teams raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Eva Legge from the Legens has taken part in the Peterhead Relay for Life for 11 years now.

She said: “My family and I started relaying the year after my husband was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“He unfortunately lost his battle the following year, but this inspired us all to keep raising as much money as possible, to help battle this horrible disease.

“We had previously lost, and have since lost, several other family members and close friends to this disease; and we hope that with our help, and everyone else who fundraises because they have been touched by cancer, that we can bring about a cure for this disease.”

Event chair Lorraine Coleman said: “Around 3,200 people in East Aberdeenshire alone are diagnosed with, and treated for Cancer each year – around 1,500 of these fighters unfortunately lose their battle.

“With the invaluable money we raise, Cancer Research UK can work to achieve their target of 3 in 4 people surviving cancer by 2040.

“The survivors we have at Relay are our inspiration – they show us every day that our money makes a difference to people’s lives, and that if we keep fighting, we can achieve great things.

“We hope to hit the £2 million mark this year for Relay for Life Peterhead, and with your help, we can.”

Enter a team and join the fun, action packed and emotional weekend by going to www.cruk.org/relay.

Members of the public are also welcome to fundraise for the cause.

Lorraine added: “World Cancer Day is on Monday, February 4, and what better a time to start. You could host an event, sell some homebakes, have a raffle, organise a ‘dress down day’ at work, and donate the money raised to this very worthy cause.

“Should you choose to do this and help us to reach that £2 million marker, we sincerely thank you.”

To find out more, ask how to donate as a member of the public, or have any questions, contact Lorraine via e-mail on locoleman1962@gmail.com, by mobile on 07928 342619 or get in touch on Facebook at ‘Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead’.