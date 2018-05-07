International Day of the Midwife celebrated in town

Local midwifery staff at Peterhead celebrated International Day of the Midwife last week.

Since it was first launched by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) in 1992, May 5 has become the internationally-recognised day for spotlighting the work of midwives.

The theme of the 2018 event was ‘Midwives leading the way with quality care’.

Peterhead Maternity Unit currently boasts a team of some 26 dedicated staff who also play an integrated role within the Fraserburgh and Ellon areas.

The local unit has been undergoing a major refurbishment since January last year, featuring the inclusion of two birthing pools, new scanning equipment and post-natal facilities.

Pictured alongside the midwifery staff are a number of baby hats knitted by staff members Ann Barclay, Sheena McCallum and Sandra Ross - with each of the unit’s newly-born deliveries receiving a cosy hat when they leave the Peterhead ward.