NHS Grampian is confirming that from Monday, March 19, the front doors to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary will be closed off as work on a new entrance to the hospital begins.

The building can be accessed via the side entrance, which will be clearly signposted.

As part of the additional fire precautions, reception staff will direct people to use alternative seating areas for the duration of the works.

This will remain in place until the end of May.​​