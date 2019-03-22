Have your say on Peterhead Community Campus plan

Aberdeenshire Council is continuing to gather comments on a £71million investment plan for a new community campus in Peterhead.

The council is still welcoming comments following two very successful engagement events with the residents of the town.

Members of the community should email learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk by Friday March 29.

The two engagement events which were held at the existing Peterhead Academy at the beginning of this month and end of last welcomed more than 400 local people along to have their say.

One of the key questions being put to residents is whether they’d prefer a new academy to be built on its existing grounds or at a separate site at Kinmundy.

The total investment is to include a state-of-the-art academy, and the potential to incorporate primary and special schools as part of the build. Another key aspect of the project will be to deliver enhanced cultural and sports facilities.

The budget was agreed in Aberdeenshire Council’s capital plan in 2018.

Officers have begun to compile views gathered so far and welcome the input of other local residents. A report on the findings of this engagement will be brought to Buchan Area Committee in the coming months.