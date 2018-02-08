Guides enjoy talk from author Jake

Blue Toon young author Jake Buchan recently gave a talk to the 3rd Peterhead Guides on his new book 'Through the Ages'.

Jake was invited along to speak to the group as they are currently working towards their disability badge.

Jake said: "I would like to thank the 3rd Peterhead Guides for the invitation to come and talk to them in conjunction with their disability badge.

"Everyone made me feeI so welcome and I hope they all enjoyed it as much as I did and that my talk helped them all understand more about people with disabilities.

"I would also like to them them for the generous donation towards my chosen charity, Neo-natal Aberdeen, every penny counts. The icing on the cake was being able to sell my book to the Guides and again all proceeds are going to Neo-natal Aberdeen."