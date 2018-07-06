Green-fingered team gets BID cash backing

Green-fingered volunteers have been given a cash boost from Rediscover Peterhead.

BID manager Iain Sutherland presented a cheque for just under £180 to enable Peterhead Community Council to purchase back-pack water bowsers.

A sub-group of the community council recently formed a greening team which will take on watering of the town’s flower beds and tidying areas across the town.

Among those who have joined forces with the community council on the venture are the Buchanhaven Heritage Society. Volunteers have so far planted hundreds of flowers provided by Aberdeenshire Council at the town’s Landale Gardens and maintained planters in and around the town centre.

Iain Sutherland commented: “The BID is delighted to be supporting this innovative campaign. The efforts of these volunteers will ensure our town centre environment is in tip-top shape for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.”

A spokesperson for the greening project, said: “It’s come about about after a lot of criticism of the town’s green areas on social media.

“So rather than just moan about it, we’ve chosen to get our heads together and get something done about it.

“We meet at Drummer’s Corner on Mondays and Fridays at 6pm to undertake the work. We’re not gardening experts by any means - we’re just doing what we can with the scarce resources we have at the moment.

“Currently we only have around half a dozen hard-working volunteers and we need more - the more hands to get the work done the better our town environment will look for everyone to enjoy.”

Welcoming the financial support of the BID, the group has also received a large trailer bowser from Aberdeenshire Council - but needs a vehicle with a towbar to pull it round the town on the volunteer nights. The spokesperson continued: “If anyone can help us out by towing our bowser round for a couple of hours each week we would be very grateful. That’s another aspect of how people can do their bit for our town and ensure it stays as pleasant as possible.”

Anyone who can help out with the bowser-towing can should get in touch with the Buchanie on 01779 871338.