Graduation for Peterhead friends

Two former Peterhead Academy pupils are celebrating their recent graduation from North East Scotland College.

Chloe Jamieson and Andrew Main were in the same drama class and members of the Red Brick Theatre Group.

However, it was a surprise for them both when they turned up for their induction to HND Acting & Performance at NESCol and discovered they were both on the course.

They graduated at a ceremony in Aberdeen’s Hilton Treetops Hotel on Thursday, November 1.

Chloe has loved acting from an early age, and has played several great parts in her time with Red Brick, including Rizzo in Grease and Nancy in Oliver.

She said: “I’ve always loved acting and known it was what I want to do. I applied for the course at college straight from school and it’s been brilliant. I’ve made great friends, had some amazing experiences and grown in confidence.”

Likewise, Andrew loves performing. Alongside being a member of Red Brick for three years, he also played Seymore in The Little Shop of Horrors with ACT Peterhead earlier this year.

The friends also tread the boards of NESCol’s Basement Studio Theatre several times throughout their studies, performing in Machinal, Private Peaceful and Great Expectations with their classmates.

Andrew said: “College has really helped to build up my skills and confidence in acting. The facilities are great and having an actual theatre within the building has made putting on the shows over the two years an amazing experience.”

Chloe is taking a year out to work before hopefully pursuing further training at university or drama school, and has recently joined ACT Peterhead.

Andrew has used his skills at the Peterhead Prison Museum Halloween tours and is working towards charity performances.