Golden couple give donation to surgery

A local couple who celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary in August have presented Cruden Medical Group in Hatton with £3,500.

Betty and Jimmy Forrester asked friends and family to give a donation in leiu of gifts.

The couple had a party at the Buchan Braes Hotel in Boddam and guests were invited to give donations in a special box.

Betty said: “We didn’t need anything so we decided to collect money for the surgery.

“We are delighted with the amount raised, it’s a worthwhile cause and the surgery staff can get something that they need.”

Staff at the surgery used some of the money to purchase a new spirometer.

The new piece of equipment is portable so enables doctors and nurses to take it out on visits to patients that are unable to get to the surgery.

Practice nurse Angela James said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Betty, Jimmy and their friends and family.

“We wish to thank them all, we really appreciate it.”

Betty and Jimmy were presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from surgery staff as a thank you.