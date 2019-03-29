Girlguiding Grampian host Game event

Almost 300 members of Girlguiding Grampian flocked to the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen recently to take part in a ‘wide game’ organised by a dedicated group of volunteers from across the region.

The members aging from 14 to 60 years formed small groups and took part in a host of exciting adventures during the day including blindfolded tent-pitching, outdoor cooking, Tia Chi and a silent disco before the event finished with a finale in the afternoon.

The beach-front was filled with giant dolphins and crocodiles as each group were tasked with posing an inflatable in their photos as a record of the event.

In addition to completing tasks, members donated animal food and treats at a station dedicated to Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home.

Iona, 16, a Senior Section member with Aberchirder Guides said: “It was a fantastic event and I got the chance to interact with members of the Senior Section from different areas which was great.

“We did lots of fun things but what I most enjoyed was the photo blast booth where everyone had fun posing for photos with fun props.”

County Commissioner for Banff and Buchan, Brenda Laing, said: “The large-scale event was a fantastic chance for members across Grampian to take part in a fun-filled wide game around the beach area of Aberdeen.

“Girlguiding has recently launched a new fun-filled programme to deliver to our young members so this was a chance for everyone to try out activities which can then be shared with all our guiding units across the area.

“We experienced all four seasons in one day including some sleet but in true Girlguiding style everyone smiled their way through it.”

For more details about Girlguiding Scotland and how to get involved visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved.