Gigantic 8ft-long tuna found washed up on Scottish beach

A giant tuna has been found washed up on Scotstown beach in St Fergus.

The 8ft-long Atlantic Bluefin Tuna was discovery by two surfers on Saturday morning.

The species, which is one of the world’s largest and fastest fish, are most regularly caught in the Mediterranean Sea.

The fish is native to the western and eastern Atlantic, growing up to 2000lbs. However, can be found all over the world and returned to UK waters in 2013.

It has been suggested the St Fergus tuna may have died as a result of the low water temperature.

Large crowds gathered to look at the massive fish which had been washed ashore, including 35-year-old hydraulic engineer Alex Hay from Peterhead who was out walking his dog.

He said: “I was just walking along the beach at Scotstown near St Fergus when a few guys who were surfing came up and spoke to me and said there was a massive tuna not far up the beach.

“I didn’t really believe them as I thought it might be a dolphin or something like that, but as I got closer I couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve never seen a fish that big before, it was still fresh so obviously got washed up with the last tide not sure if it got stuck when it came in to close or what happened.”

This is the latest incident of a tuna being washed up on Scottish beach after similar incidents in 2018 at Bea Sand on the Orkney island of Sanday, Culross in Fife, and Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis.

