Gift in memory of Georgina

Three Peterhead sisters have made a donation to a local care home in memory of their mother.

Georgina Davidson passed away at Wyndwell last September aged 86 and her family wanted to show their appreciation of the care she received.

Her daughters Akie, Georgina and Joannie supported the idea of a traditional market stall which would be permanently based at the home and used for various events, including fundraising.

It was made by Peterhead Men’s Shed and was officialy handed over at a recent presentation at Wyndwell.

Akie said: “We wanted to donate something to the home which would be here all the time.

“Mum was well-known in Peterhead and did a lot for the community. We are delighted with the stall.”

The carefully-restored market piece was built by Men’s Shed trustee Sandy Mundie.

Sandy said: “The family asked if we could do something for them. It was a challenge but we are delighted with the finished item.

“It is based on an old-fashioned ice cream barrow and we got some pictures and adapted it from them to what the family wanted.”

Julie Cordiner, the home’s activities co-ordinator, said: “It’s a lovely gesture from the family. We couldn’t be more pleased with how it’s worked out.

“The stall will strike a note with residents and there will be a bit of reminiscing.”