Generous defib donation from Davidsons

A big-hearted Peterhead business has donated cash for another vital defibrillator in the town.

Davidsons Blast Services and Davidsons Marine and Industrial Painters gave £1,800 for the kit to be installed at the Catto Park Sports Pavilion.

Peterhead Rugby Club and local councillor Dianne Beagrie were gearing up to fundraise for a defibrillator after similar equipment saved the life of Fraserburgh rugby player Chris Arnott.

The popular 33-year-old collapsed during a training session at the Broch’s James Ramsay Park. His heart stopped for seven minutes and it was only through the quick-thinking of teammates using a nearby defibrillator that the player survived.

Peterhead Rugby Club secretary Neil Davidson said the incident demonstrated how important it was to have such equipment at sporting venues.

He said: “After the recent near tragedy at Fraserburgh RFC the importance of emergency life-saving equipment has been highlighted.

“With so many users at Catto Park, Peterhead Rugby Club felt that the lack of a defibrillator was something that needed to be addressed.”

Wishing Chris Arnott a speedy and full recovery, Mr Davidson continued: “We would like to thank Davidsons Blast Services and Davidsons Marine and Industrial Painters for the extremely generous donation which has covered the cost of the defib and installation.”

Davidsons’ commercial director Nicola Harris said the firm was only to happy to make such an important donation, commenting: “Having this life-saving equipment in our town is fantastic. The diligent efforts made by Peterhead Rugby Club and Councillor Dianne Beagrie in bringing this safety initiative to fruition is admirable.

“We are delighted to support this very worthwhile project.”

Councillor Beagrie said: “The speed we have achieved the aim has been tremendous with the donation from Davidson. Catto Park is used by all members of the community and this shows the strength of support from a local business to make our community safer.”