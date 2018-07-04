Gemma dances her way to victory

A young dancer from Peterhead won top prize at a Highland Dancing Championship recently.

Gemma Cheyne (11) won the Ten & Under 12 Years Pre-Championship section at the Strathclyde Championship held at Shotts on Saturday, June 2.

She won her section with three first places across the four Highland dances.

It was a very successful and emotional day for Gemma who is a pupil at the Slessor School of Dance in Peterhead where she started dancing aged just three years.

Speaking to the Buchanie, Gemma’s dance teacher, Jacqueline Slessor, said: “I am very proud of Gemma’s great achievement as winning your Pre-Championship is what every highland dancer aspires to accomplish.

“I wish her every success for future championships.”