Gearing up for the Buchan tractor run

Organisers of a local charity tractor run are gearing up for the 2018 event.

The Buchan Vintage Tractor Road Run will be held on Sunday, April 29 and will welcome 80 vehicles dating from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Hosts are aiming to build on the massive £101,150 raised by the run in the past 14 years. Doug Nicol, who founded the event in 2003, is once again urging local folk to dig deep to sponsor the participating tractor owners.

He said: “This year we will have 80 tractors taking part in the road run and everyone will be looking to raise funds for our two chosen charities.”

This year, organisers have chosen Fraserburgh Parkinsons Support Group and McMemory Maker. The latter was set up in memory of Graeme McRobbie, formerly of Crimond, who was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer and who sadly passed away in September last year.

McMemory Maker helps families facing difficult situations create memories that will last forever. Keeping the money local, said co-organiser Fred Elrick, is one of the keys to the road run’s success.

“Every year we have selected North-east causes as our sponsors and supporters want to see benefits locally,” he explained.

This year’s cavalcade of vintage tractors sets off on a 35-mile journey around local villages from Fetterangus Hall on April 29 at 10am. Anyone wishing to raise funds can get a sponsor form by calling Doug on 01771 623592.