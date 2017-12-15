Gear up to win a Mini

Members of the public are being urged to snap up raffle tickets from CLAN Cancer Support and north-east Rotary Clubs to be in with a chance of winning a Mini this Christmas.

The raffle will raise money for CLAN Cancer Support and other local charities. The winning ticket will be drawn in the Bon Accord & St Nicholas shopping centre on Christmas Eve.

This year’s Mini has been part-sponsored by Kore Solutions, Intellicore, Empire HR and Eyecandy Graphics.

Fiona Fernie, Head of Income Generation and Business Development, said: “The Mini giveaway is a very important fundraiser for CLAN and I would like to encourage people to get involved and help support us.

“We would like to thank the sponsors of the car and the Rotary Clubs for their work to sell tickets, it means a lot to us. The generosity of north-east residents always amazes us, and we are sure it will come to the fore once again.

“We can’t wait until the draw when we get to give someone a fantastic surprise for Christmas.”

The raffle draw is also being supported by 22 Rotary clubs from the north-east who have helped conduct an annual car raffle since 2000.

Alan Pirie, Chairman of the Rotary Club organising committee said, “Each club mans the kiosks in the Bon Accord Centre from mid-November until Christmas Eve as well as selling tickets at various events throughout the year. It’s a real team effort and we are all delighted to help raise funds for CLAN.”

Tickets for the raffle are priced at £1and are available at CLAN House on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road, any CLAN Centre or charity shop, and the Bon Accord Centre or by contacting: fundraising@clanhouse.org

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000, or visit: www.clanhouse.org