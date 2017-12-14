Fundraiser boost for Nurse Fund

The Cruden Medical Nurse Fund received a welcome donation last week thanks to organisers of a local fundraiser.

Mother and daughter Audrey and Lindsay Cameron organised a Scottish Variety Night at the Station Hotel in Ellon on Saturday, November 25.

The event raised a fantastic £2,442.65 and the money was split between five organisations that provided all aspects of Audrey’s recent liver transplant and after care.

Audrey and Lindsay presented £500 to Hatton Surgery practice manager Yvonne Keith and nurse Diane Bartlet on Friday, December 8.

Speaking to the Times, Diane said: “This donation is absolutely fantastic and it will go towards purchasing new equipment for the community nursing team.

“The donation will go towards the benefit of our patients.”

The team had been looking to purchase a Mangar Elk Lifting Cushion that enables them to help patients that have suffered a fall.

Other organisations that received money from the Scottish Variety Night were the Scottish Liver Transplant Unit in Edinburgh (£1,000), ARI Ward 105 Liver Care by Dr Fraser (£500), Scottish Air Ambulance (£200) and Aberdeen Ambulance Patient Transport Memorial Garden Fund (£200).

The Cameron family wish to thank those that attended the Scottish Variety Night and who gave donations towards liver transplant care.