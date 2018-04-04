Funding success for Peterhead school

Meethill School has been announced as the winner of the latest round of the Asda Green Token Giving scheme.

Asda Peterhead Community Champion Keely Long presented the school with its £500 prize recently.

The money will help to buy some music equipment to give the children an opportunity to learn a wider range of music instruments.

The two Green Token Giving runners up were the Peterhead Family Centre and Help Hub and the St Fergus Community Association.

Both causes each won £200.

Pictured above is Asda Peterhead Community Champion Keely Long presenting the prize to Meethill School pupils and teacher Claire Eade.