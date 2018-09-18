Funding boost for Buchan team

The Buchan Ladies Netball Club have received funding from SportScotland.

The club was awarded a total of £4,858 as part of the National Lottery Awards for All.

The ladies will use the funding to develop a junior netball section, provide weekly training sessions, and enter a U15s team in the Aberdeen and District Netball Association.

National Lottery funding was shared out between 94 groups across Scotland.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesperson said: “This is National Lottery money making a real impact in communities across Scotland. The 94 groups receiving funding showcases the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make.”