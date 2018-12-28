Full house at church’s Carols by Candlelight

Peterhead’s Apex Church held its Carols by Candlelight event on Sunday, December 16 and 1,200 people attended.

People were queueing up before all three services which were at full capacity to accommodate all the guests.

The theme of the event was ‘Light of the World’ and the programme took the guests on a journey from longing, discovering and then to living in the light.

The event featured traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols and a festive musical instrumental piece was composed and performed by members of the Apex Church Band.

The service opened with a creative production featuring black light puppetry.

The production included a rousing rendition of the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Also, a Christmas sketch featured two elves from the North Pole who told of their longing for the true meaning of Christmas.

During the service, there was a number of video interviews which featured some church members who shared their own journey from darkness to living in the light.

All services were at full capacity.

Reflecting on the success of the carol services, Senior Pastor Neil Cameron said: “This year’s Carols by Candlelight has been a great success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“The service featured a mix of a traditional carol service and contemporary expression of the Christmas story.

“My thanks go to those who worked so hard to ensure this was the best Carols by Candlelight yet.

“I would also like to thank everyone from our community who came to our services and contributed to our special offering for Friends of Anchor.”

A special offering was received for Friends of Anchor at the Carols by Candlelight raising £4,300 to support the ongoing work of Friends of Anchor.

Friends of Anchor aim to help make North-east Scotland’s cancer and haematology care the best it can be.

Many families in the area have benefit from the services, equipment and care staff whom are supported by Friends of Anchor.

To end the night each guest received a candy cane and an invitation to attend church services at 11am and 6pm every week at Apex Church.

For more information about Peterhead’s Apex Church, please visit their website at www.apexchurch.org.uk.