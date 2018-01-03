Full house at Carols by Candlelight

Over 850 people attended Apex Church’s Carols by Candlelight on Sunday, December 17.

The event featured traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols, and singers James Campbell, Daniel and Ashleigh Cox, and the Apex Kids Worship Choir performed Christmas songs.

A festive musical instrumental piece was composed and performed by members of the Apex Church Worship Team.

The service opened with a creative production which featured various materials which were combined together to spell out the theme for the evening, “God with Us”.

During the service, Michael Campbell told of his hope which has helped him through his health journey this past year as he received a kidney transplant.

Also, a Christmas sketch was performed by some of the church members. The script was written by church member David Wilson and told of a mother & son who are visited by the nativity characters in an A&E waiting room on Christmas Eve.

Both services were at full capacity and reflecting on the success of the carol services, Senior Pastor Neil Cameron said: “My thanks go to those who worked so hard to ensure this was the best Carols by Candlelight yet.

“I would also like to thank everyone from our community who came to our services and contributed to our special offering for the Sefton Village, Philippines.”

A special offering was received for Sefton Village, Philippines at the Carols by Candlelight raising £3,000 to support the ongoing work at Sefton Village, which provides a children’s home for orphaned children and an elementary school for local children in the Santiago area.

Over the past few years, a strong relationship has been established between Apex Church and Sefton Village.

To end the night a trailer for the upcoming Alpha Course at Apex Church was shown.

The Alpha Course is a series of sessions asking big questions such as, “Is there more to life than this?” and exploring the Christian faith.

Alpha at Apex begins on Tuesday, January 9 at 7pm.

If you are interested in attending, visit alpha.org/try and search for Peterhead.