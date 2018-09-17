Fresh warning over Slains Castle clifftop dangers

People visiting Slains Castle near Cruden Bay are being warned to take extra care following another incident.

Coastguard and Lifeboat teams were scrambled on Saturday following reports of a dog having fallen from the cliffs at 12.31pm.

Fortunately, calm conditions enabled the lifeboat’s smaller Y-boat to get close enough to rescue the dog which had suffered cuts to its head. It was reunited with its grateful owners shortly after and went on to receive treatment.

But the latest incident has prompted calls for visitors to the ruins to pay partiuclar attention near the clifftop.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith said he understood the attraction of the area, but stressed the need to be mindful at all times.

He said: “Whilst undoubtedly one of the area’s major attractions, Slains Castle is a privately-owned unmanaged ruin on a cliff-edge and if we’re to avoid loss of life, injury or emergency services being called out then great care needs to be taken when visiting the location.”

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “On scene the teams established the location of the dog at the base of the cliffs and prepared equipment to start a recovery if required.

“Fortunately a calm sea meant the lifeboat’s small RIB was able to safely access the cliff base and recover the dog.

“Owners and dog were reunited at the lifeboat station and teams were stood down by 2pm.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin commented: “I know how distressing this kind of incident can be for dog owners.

“Slains Castle and the surrounding Buchan coast offer some beautiful scenery and we want people to enjoy it.

“I would advise all dog owners to be mindful when taking their dog to ensure they remain on a lead close to the cliffs edge to avoid any dangers.

“There are many beautiful beaches nearby such as Cruden Bay which offer great opportunity to let dogs run free.”