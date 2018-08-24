Fresh appeal to trace missing man

Police have again appealed for information to help them trace Ramunas Spakauskas who has been reported missing from Peterhead.

The 36-year-old was last seen in the Clerkhill area at around 8.30am on Thursday.

Inspector Paul McCruden said it was out of character for Ramunas, who works at Mintlaw, to not be in touch with his family.

"Naturally they are very concerned for his welfare," he said.

"We are appealing for anyone who has seen Ramunas or may have information which could assist us to get in touch. We also want to reassure Ramunas that he is not in trouble in any way, we just want to make sure he is okay."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 1182 of August 23.