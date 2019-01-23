Free taster events at local libraries

Libraries, sports facilities and museums are throwing open their doors across Aberdeenshire this weekend for free taster sessions.

The free activities will be held as part of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s ‘New Year, New You, New Us’ launch campaign.

Libraries will be offering an array of special events right through to Friday, February 1.

These include calligraphy workshops, robotic Lego and craft activities for children, and BookBug sessions for babies and toddlers.

BookBug herself has travelled all the way to Aberdeenshire for the weekend, and will be at Meldrum and Boddam libraries on Saturday morning (January 26). After lunch, she will get the bus to Ellon Library for the afternoon where she hopes to meet lots more local children.

For the grown-ups, crime novelist Alan Parks will be at Inverurie Library on Sunday, January 27 from 2– 4pm.

He will be talking about his book ‘Bloody January’ – a novel set in Glasgow during the 1970s. There will also be the opportunity to buy a copy of his novel and get this signed by the author.

Full details of well over 100 free events taking place at the end of January can be found at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk.

For all the events taking place visit http://bit.ly/LLAlaunchevents

